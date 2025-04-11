Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:31 11.04.2025

Umerov on Ramstein outcomes: New steps of support from partners, creation of electronic warfare coalition under leadership of Germany

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov summed up the results of the 27th meeting of the Contact Group on Defense Issues in the Ramstein format, in particular the creation of an electronic warfare coalition under the leadership of Germany and new steps of support from partners.

Umerov noted on his Facebook page that since the previous meeting, our partners have announced more than $21 billion in security assistance to Ukraine.

”Fifty-one countries have united today to help Ukraine. I am grateful to the United Kingdom and Germany for their leadership at the meeting. Thanks to my good friends John Healey and Boris Pistorius for ensuring that the work within the UDCG continues,” the minister noted.

He reported that following the meeting, the partners announced the following new steps of support:

Germany will deliver four IRIS-T air defense systems and 300 interceptor missiles for these systems in 2025. Germany will also provide 30 missiles for the Patriot system, 15 Leopard 1 tanks, 25 Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and an additional 100,000 artillery shells. In total, the additional aid through 2029 will amount to EUR 11 billion.

The United Kingdom will provide GBP 450 million of assistance, including hundreds of thousands of drones, radar systems, and repair of previously supplied equipment.

Norway has provided GBP 100 million to finance the aid package announced by the United Kingdom. In total, Norway has increased its military support for 2025 by EUR 5 billion. It also announced EUR 1 billion in assistance, including for ammunition and air defense.

Belgium announced a military aid package worth EUR 1 billion.

Denmark announced its 25th military aid package worth nearly EUR 900 million.

Lithuania plans to allocate EUR 20 million for the purchase of ammunition.

Estonia will soon provide Ukraine with ten thousand artillery shells, as well as dry rations for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Netherlands is allocating EUR 150 million to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense.

“Another important result of the meeting is the creation of the Electromagnetic Warfare (EW) Coalition under the leadership of Germany. This is an important decision that meets the demands of the time and strengthens our warriors on the battlefield,” Umerov noted.

Tags: #ramstein #umerov

