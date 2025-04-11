Eleven states sign letter of intent to join new EW coalition – Umerov

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/rustemumerov.ua

Eleven countries, including Ukraine, have joined the new initiative to support electronic warfare created within the framework of the Ramstein format, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

“Today, during the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, together with my colleague, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, we officially announced the launch of the new Electromagnetic Warfare Coalition. This marks the ninth coalition formed within the UDCG. Eleven countries, including Ukraine, have joined the initiative and signed a joint Letter of Intent,” he said on Facebook.

Umerov noted that the EW Coalition will focus on: procuring equipment, training and preparing specialists; developing policies and doctrines in the field of electronic warfare. The minister stressed that electronic warfare is a critically important component of modern warfare and that without effective EW capabilities, no unit can be fully combat-ready. The launch of this coalition will enable us to coordinate efforts and comprehensively respond to the needs of our Defense Forces.