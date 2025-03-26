Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:57 26.03.2025

Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

1 min read
Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held meetings in Paris with representatives of leading French defense companies whose products are used on the battlefield in Ukraine, the website of the Ukrainian defense ministry reported on Wednesday.

"We focused on the development of our cooperation. A special focus is on direct purchases, localization of production in Ukraine and the creation of joint ventures. This will allow us to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry and ensure sustainable support for our Defense Forces," Umerov said.

As reported, during the visit, Umerov had already discussed with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu the strengthening of the Ukrainian army, the status of military assistance and further strengthening of security support for Ukraine.

Tags: #france #umerov #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

20:59 26.03.2025
Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

19:01 26.03.2025
Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

Umerov arrives in France, discusses military aid, security guarantees with Lecornu

18:10 26.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in France

Zelenskyy arrives in France

17:31 25.03.2025
Umerov briefs on key results of technical consultations with USA in Riyadh

Umerov briefs on key results of technical consultations with USA in Riyadh

17:50 21.03.2025
Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

13:24 21.03.2025
Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

Umerov may join Ukrainian delegation at talks in Saudi Arabia

16:07 17.03.2025
Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

Umerov to form team to participate in meeting of military reps in London – Zelenskyy

09:51 17.03.2025
Ukraine's army moves in Kursk region to more advantageous lines, info about encirclement false – Umerov

Ukraine's army moves in Kursk region to more advantageous lines, info about encirclement false – Umerov

20:34 14.03.2025
Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

Umerov discusses with Spanish Defense Minister strengthening air defense systems, supplies of ammunition, armored vehicles

21:06 12.03.2025
Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

Defense Ministers of Ukraine, Qatar discuss expansion of cooperation

HOT NEWS

Macron announces additional military support from France for Ukraine worth EUR 2 bln

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

LATEST

Sybiha informs Lammy about results of meetings with Americans in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine needs combat units from allied countries, not peacekeepers – Zhovkva

Ukraine's relations with White House return to normal – Yermak

Shmyhal discusses joint humanitarian programs, sanctions against Russia with Norwegian FM, Minister of Labor

Naftogaz receives 150 MW gas piston units, other energy equipment from Norwegian govt, UNDP

Zelenskyy arrives at Elysee Palace

Russian troops significantly intensify in Kursk region on Wednesday

In Donetsk region, mandatory evacuation of families with children to be strengthened

Kyivstar specialists join eliminating consequences of cyberattack on Ukrzaliznytsia

General Staff denies strikes on energy facilities in Kursk, Bryansk regions and in occupied Crimea

AD
AD
Empire School
AD