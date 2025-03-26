Umerov discusses development of cooperation with reps of French defense companies

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held meetings in Paris with representatives of leading French defense companies whose products are used on the battlefield in Ukraine, the website of the Ukrainian defense ministry reported on Wednesday.

"We focused on the development of our cooperation. A special focus is on direct purchases, localization of production in Ukraine and the creation of joint ventures. This will allow us to strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense industry and ensure sustainable support for our Defense Forces," Umerov said.

As reported, during the visit, Umerov had already discussed with French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu the strengthening of the Ukrainian army, the status of military assistance and further strengthening of security support for Ukraine.