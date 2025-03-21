Zelenskyy confirms Umerov's participation in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov will take part in negotiations between the technical teams of Ukraine and the United States, which will be held in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"The team will be at a fairly high level, these are technical and professional people, there will also be the Minister of Defense, and I think we will be ready to move very fast and very objective," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel on Friday.

Answering journalists' questions about the possibility of signing agreements or arrangements in Saudi Arabia, the president said he could not say how this meeting would end, but "it would be good if the meeting ended with some result that could bring us closer to a complete ceasefire."

