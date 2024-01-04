Facts

19:52 04.01.2024

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

1 min read
Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

 Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko has described an exhibition in Modena, Italy, dedicated to alleged "prosperity" of Mariupol under the Russian occupation as a provocation.

"The exhibition in Modena about the 'prosperity' of Mariupol under the Russian occupation is a provocation. The Foreign Ministry of Ukraine has instructed the Ukrainian Embassy in Rome to prepare an official letter on the issue," he said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine.

The ministry emphasized that, at the official level, Italy strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"And we expect to see a response to this propagandist event," the diplomat said.

Earlier, it was announced that Modena, Italy, would host an event dedicated to the alleged fact that Mariupol has been going through "a prompt recovery process" after Russia had occupied. The announcement was posted on Facebook by the organizers: https://www.facebook.com/events/1057231218927901/?ti=ls.

Tags: #exhibition #mariupol #mfa #position

MORE ABOUT

16:07 04.01.2024
Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

16:20 27.12.2023
MFA in response to PM of Saxony statement: If Ukraine accepts temporary loss of territories, Russian forces to become closer to Germany

MFA in response to PM of Saxony statement: If Ukraine accepts temporary loss of territories, Russian forces to become closer to Germany

20:50 13.12.2023
Polish FM Sikorski accepts Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine

Polish FM Sikorski accepts Kuleba's invitation to visit Ukraine

19:40 11.12.2023
Szijjártó about talks with Kuleba: We discussed European integration ambitions of Ukraine

Szijjártó about talks with Kuleba: We discussed European integration ambitions of Ukraine

15:02 11.12.2023
MFA: We call on intl community to strengthen its commitment to protection, promotion of all human rights

MFA: We call on intl community to strengthen its commitment to protection, promotion of all human rights

14:42 11.12.2023
MFA: We call on world to increase pressure on Kremlin, provide military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

MFA: We call on world to increase pressure on Kremlin, provide military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

15:04 09.12.2023
Ukraine calls to condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in temporarily occupied territories, not to send observers – MFA

Ukraine calls to condemn Russia's intention to hold presidential elections in temporarily occupied territories, not to send observers – MFA

20:03 08.12.2023
EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

EU FMs to discuss further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, preparations for EU summit

20:39 05.12.2023
Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

Zelenskyy, Dutch FM discuss supply of air defense, artillery and ammunition

14:24 28.11.2023
Ukrainian delegation not to participate in OSCE ministerial meeting at FMs' level – MFA

Ukrainian delegation not to participate in OSCE ministerial meeting at FMs' level – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

Commander of AFU Air Forces thanks Ukrainian pilots for their impeccable combat work after explosions in Crimea

Kyiv sees exhibition in Modena about 'prosperity' of Mariupol under Russian occupation as provocation

LATEST

Germany transfers Skynex air defense system to Ukraine in new military assistance package

Elderly woman killed by Russian invaders in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region – region’s head

Supply of air defense systems, missiles to them remains number one priority – Zelenskyy

AFU repulse 23 enemy attacks in Avdiyivka direction over day

Enemy launches six rocket, 14 airstrikes over day, carries out 13 attacks from MLRS

One man injured as result of enemy attack on Novoberyslav – regional authorities

Russian forces attack Nikopol by drones, two people injured – regional authorities

Aviation of Defense Forces strikes ten areas of concentration of enemy personnel

Defense forces eliminate 780 invaders, 28 enemy artillery systems over day

Commander of AFU Air Forces thanks Ukrainian pilots for their impeccable combat work after explosions in Crimea

AD
AD
AD
AD