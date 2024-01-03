Facts

14:01 03.01.2024

Western partners close to resolving issue of transferring Russian frozen assets to Ukraine – Shmyhal

Western partners close to resolving issue of transferring Russian frozen assets to Ukraine – Shmyhal

In 2024, one of the key tasks of international policy remains the direction of the assets of the Russian Federation frozen in the West for the restoration of Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"The United States, the European Union and other countries have come very close to solving this issue. There are already the first precedents of changes to legislation providing for mechanisms for the transfer of funds. For now, it is important to bring this into a single clear system, which will involve the EU and G7 countries," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Wednesday.

He stressed that the government, together with diplomats, is constantly working on this issue and expects positive results in 2024.

