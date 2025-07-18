Shmyhal meets with Syrsky, Hnatov: Preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov, during which the parties discussed, in particular new deliveries of weapons.

"We discussed the situation at the front, increasing the defense independence of our state, the needs of the military. We are preparing new deliveries of weapons for our defenders, in particular with the support of international partners. It is important that any offensive attempts by the enemy are defeated by the power of the Ukrainian army," Shmyhal said on Telegram on Friday evening following the meeting.

He added that together with Hnatov and Syrsky they will work together to fulfill tasks to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.