Facts
14:56 16.07.2025

Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

The Verkhovna Rada is considering the resignation of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Shmyhal is speaking from the parliament rostrum about his activities and the activities of the government.

According to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, according to the procedure, Shmyhal's speech will last 20 minutes.

The online broadcast of the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada is hosted on TikTok by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction).

According to the law on the Cabinet of Ministers, the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a decision to dismiss the Prime Minister entails the resignation of the entire government.

The Cabinet of Ministers, which is in retirement, continues to exercise its powers until the newly formed government begins its work.

