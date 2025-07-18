Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:35 18.07.2025

Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

1 min read
Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies
Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has discussed key tasks and challenges with his deputies, setting clear tasks for each of them in their areas of responsibility.

"We discussed key tasks and challenges: increasing Ukrainian production, high-quality provision of soldiers, debureaucratization and digitalization of processes, strengthening interaction with international partners. We went through each direction in detail," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the minister, he set clear tasks for each profile deputy in their areas of responsibility.

"We must act quickly, coherently and effectively," he emphasized.

Tags: #shmyhal #deputies

MORE ABOUT

16:55 17.07.2025
Rada appoints Shmyhal as Minister of Defense

Rada appoints Shmyhal as Minister of Defense

12:17 17.07.2025
National Security Committee supports Shmyhal's candidacy Minister of Defense

National Security Committee supports Shmyhal's candidacy Minister of Defense

20:35 16.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

Zelenskyy: Today I’ve already signed documents to Verkhovna Rada on Shmyhal as new minister of defense

20:06 16.07.2025
Shmyhal meeting with Kellogg

Shmyhal meeting with Kellogg

15:37 16.07.2025
Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

14:56 16.07.2025
Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

Parliament considers resignation of Prime Minister Shmyhal

10:49 16.07.2025
Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

10:33 16.07.2025
Committee recommends Parliament accept PM Shmyhal's resignation

Committee recommends Parliament accept PM Shmyhal's resignation

15:46 15.07.2025
PM Shmyhal resigns

PM Shmyhal resigns

16:18 14.07.2025
Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

HOT NEWS

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

Four killed, 12 more injured in past 24 hours as result of enemy shelling in Donetsk region – authorities

Three civilians killed in Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions this morning – authorities

Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 of 35 drones used by enemy at night

LATEST

Zelenskyy orders Shmyhal to speed up drone contracting and delivery, especially interceptors and deep-strike variants

Deaths in Ukraine exceeded births by 2.9 times in first half of 2025

Over $35 million in assets of former MP Makeyenko arrested and transferred to ARMA

Explosion in Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv is neutralization of enemy ammunition

Next Ramstein meeting goes virtual July 21, NATO chief and Pentagon head to attend

Almost 270 households receive microgrants under program of Ukrainian Red Cross

Macron in talk with Zelenskyy: France is and will remain close to Ukraine

DTEK gas production losses from Russian strikes in spring amount to approximately EUR 30 mln – CEO

Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

AD
AD