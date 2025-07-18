Defense Minister Shmyhal holds first meeting with deputies

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has discussed key tasks and challenges with his deputies, setting clear tasks for each of them in their areas of responsibility.

"We discussed key tasks and challenges: increasing Ukrainian production, high-quality provision of soldiers, debureaucratization and digitalization of processes, strengthening interaction with international partners. We went through each direction in detail," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the minister, he set clear tasks for each profile deputy in their areas of responsibility.

"We must act quickly, coherently and effectively," he emphasized.