10:49 16.07.2025

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

The draft resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal from his post was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada and registered under No. 13485 on Wednesday.

The initiators of the bill were MPs Olena Shulyak, Oleksandr Litvinov, Tamila Tasheva and Andriy Klochko, and the main committee was the Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, which is headed by Shulyak.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Shmyhal's experience would be useful in the position of Minister of Defense, and before that he suggested that First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko head the government.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the resignation of Oleksiy Honcharuk from the post of Prime Minister on March 4, 2020, and on the same day Denys Shmyhal was appointed the new Prime Minister. At that time, Shmyhal had only been Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Community and Territorial Development in Honcharuk's government for a month, and before that he had headed the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration. Today, Shmyhal has been in the position of Prime Minister for over five years and four months, which is the longest among all heads of government of independent Ukraine.

