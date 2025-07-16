Rada accepts resignation of PM Shmyhal

The Verkhovna Rada has accepted the resignation of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Some 261 deputies voted for corresponding resolution No. 13485 at the plenary session of parliament on Wednesday.

The online broadcast of the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada is being conducted on the TikTok network by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction).

According to the law on the Cabinet of Ministers, the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a decision on the resignation of the Prime Minister entails the resignation of the entire government.

The Cabinet of Ministers that resigned will continue to exercise its powers until the new government begins its work.

As reported, on July 15, Shmyhal wrote a letter of resignation from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine. Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Shmyhal's experience would be useful in the position of Minister of Defense, and before that, he proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko head the government.

On March 4, 2020, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine approved the resignation of Oleksiy Honcharuk from the post of Prime Minister, and on the same day, Denys Shmyhal was appointed the new Prime Minister. At that time, Shmyhal had only been the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Community and Territorial Development in Honcharuk's government for a month, and before that, he headed the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.