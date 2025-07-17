National Security Committee supports Shmyhal's candidacy Minister of Defense

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has supported the candidacy of Denys Shmyhal for the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, said committee member Iryna Friz (European Solidarity faction).

"A meeting of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence has just been held, at which the report, plans of the future Minister of Defense and former Prime Minister - Denys Shmyhal, and his approval for the position were heard. The committee supported his candidacy for the position of Minister of Defense," Friz told the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

According to her, Shmyhal's candidacy was supported by 11 members of the committee, while four abstained.