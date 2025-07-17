Rada appoints Shmyhal as Minister of Defense

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Denys Shmyhal to the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

Some 267 deputies voted for his candidacy, submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a parliamentary meeting on Thursday.

Shmyhal replaced the former head of the department Rustem Umerov as Minister of Defense, who held this position since September 6, 2023.

As the president noted earlier, strategic industries will now be managed through the Ministry of Defense.

Shmyhal was born in Lviv in 1975. In 1997, he graduated from the Lviv Polytechnic State University with a degree in management in the production sector (mechanical engineering), and in 2003 he became a PhD in economic sciences.

In 1995-2009, he worked in senior positions at Lviv enterprises: from 2009 to 2013 he held positions in the Lviv Regional State Administration, and in 2014 he became Deputy Head of the Main Department of the Ministry of Revenues of Lviv region.

From 2015 to 2017, he was an adviser, Vice President, director general, member of the supervisory board of Lvivkholod LLC, and in 2017-2019 - Deputy Director General for Social Affairs of DTEK Zakhidenergo PJSC, Director of DTEK Burshtynska TPP, Acting Deputy General Director for Social Affairs of DTEK Zakhidenergo PJSC.

From August 2019 to February 2020, he held the position of head of Ivano-Frankivsk Regional State Administration.

He began his career in the government on February 4, 2020, as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine.

On March 4, 2020, he was appointed as Prime Minister of Ukraine.

At the time of his resignation, Shmyhal had been prime minister for five years and four months, which is longer than any other head of government in independent Ukraine.

For 2018, Shmyhal declared UAH 3.6 million in income, for 2019 - UAH 3.4 million in income, for 2020 - UAH 664,000 in income, for 2021 - UAH 698,000 in income, for 2022 - UAH 901,000 in income, for 2023 - UAH 975,000 in income, and for 2024 - UAH 1.2 million in income.

