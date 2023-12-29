Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile attack in Ukrainian cities.

“Kyiv. Two teams of the rapid response units of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross and Kyiv region worked at the scene of the emergency in the capital. A tent has been set up where volunteers are providing hot drinks to the staff of the State Emergency Service, who are working at the site of the hit, and helping everyone in need of support," URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

In Dnipro, 12 URCS volunteers and four pieces of equipment were working in places affected by missiles and their debris.

"First aid was provided to five people with severe injuries and 28 with minor ones. First aid was also provided to the victims," the URCS noted.

Twelve volunteers of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross are also working at the emergency site in Zaporizhia. They are providing first aid to people, helping specialists of the State Emergency Service. First aid was provided to seven victims.

As reported, according to the National Police, at the moment it is known about 18 dead and 132 injured as a result of the Russian rocket attack on Ukraine.