Facts

14:27 29.12.2023

Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

2 min read
Volunteers of Ukrainian Red Cross working to eliminate consequences of Russian missile attack

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian missile attack in Ukrainian cities.

“Kyiv. Two teams of the rapid response units of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross and Kyiv region worked at the scene of the emergency in the capital. A tent has been set up where volunteers are providing hot drinks to the staff of the State Emergency Service, who are working at the site of the hit, and helping everyone in need of support," URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

In Dnipro, 12 URCS volunteers and four pieces of equipment were working in places affected by missiles and their debris.

"First aid was provided to five people with severe injuries and 28 with minor ones. First aid was also provided to the victims," the URCS noted.

Twelve volunteers of the rapid response units of the Ukrainian Red Cross are also working at the emergency site in Zaporizhia. They are providing first aid to people, helping specialists of the State Emergency Service. First aid was provided to seven victims.

As reported, according to the National Police, at the moment it is known about 18 dead and 132 injured as a result of the Russian rocket attack on Ukraine.

Tags: #assistance #missiles #urcs

MORE ABOUT

16:44 29.12.2023
Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

Umerov: It's obvious that with such missile reserves Russia has, they can and will continue such attacks

11:39 29.12.2023
About 110 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Friday morning – Zelenskyy

About 110 missiles were launched at Ukraine on Friday morning – Zelenskyy

20:58 28.12.2023
Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

Germany expects EU to pass next Ukraine support package even if Hungary continues to block it – MFA

20:30 28.12.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

Zelenskyy signs law on expanding list of persons entitled to receive one-time monetary assistance

16:06 28.12.2023
Russia stations three launch vessels in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 16 missiles

Russia stations three launch vessels in Black Sea with possible total salvo of 16 missiles

12:22 28.12.2023
URCS mobile medical teams constantly serve patients in remote settlements of Chernihiv region

URCS mobile medical teams constantly serve patients in remote settlements of Chernihiv region

09:16 28.12.2023
USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

USA provides $250 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – Pentagon

13:02 27.12.2023
URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

URCS volunteers evacuate people from Kherson railway station subjected to Russian missile attack

20:52 26.12.2023
Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

Ukrainian Red Cross joins project of Social Policy Ministry on social adaptation of veterans

11:32 22.12.2023
Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

Fifteen URCS volunteers work to eliminate consequences of drone attack on Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

LATEST

Zelenskyy awards servicemen in Avdiivka

German Foreign Ministry after Russian attack: In 2024 we not to move inch away from Ukraine

Zelenskyy visits Avdiivka

British Defence Secretary announces shipment of hundreds of British made air defence missiles to Ukraine

Death toll as result of missile attack in Kyiv increases to eight people – administration

Death toll after missile attack on Kyiv rises to seven people – Klitschko

Fourth person killed as result of missile attack found in Kyiv

Borrell condemns Russia's massive attack on Ukraine

Death toll of missile strike in Zaporizhia grows to six – region’s head

National Police: Currently, it’s known about 18 dead, 132 wounded as result of enemy rocket fire

AD
AD
AD
AD