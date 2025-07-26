Interfax-Ukraine
12:09 26.07.2025

SBU drones hit Signal plant in Stavropol – source

This night, long-range SBU drones hit the production facilities of the Stavropol radio plant "Signal" in Russia, a source in the security service told Interfax-Ukraine.

This plant specializes in the production of various types of electronic warfare, radar, radio navigation equipment, remote control radio equipment and works for the Russian military-industrial complex.

The plant is under international sanctions.

One of the strikes fell on building No. 2 (workshop No. 5), where expensive imported equipment is located - machine tools based on numerical program control. The second hit was recorded in building No. 1, where the radio electronic devices shop No. 17 is located.

"The SBU continues to systematically disable enemy facilities working for war against Ukraine. Each such defeat stops production processes and reduces the enemy's military potential. This work will continue in the future," the source said.

