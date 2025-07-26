Enemy attacks with 208 UAVs, 27 missiles of various types; 10 missiles, 25 strike UAVs recorded in nine locations – Air Force

On the night of July 26 (from 20:00 on July 25), the enemy attacked with 235 air attack vehicles (208 UAVs and 27 missiles of various types), air defense shot down/suppressed the electronic warfare of 200 enemy air attack vehicles, ten missiles and 25 strike UAVs were recorded in nine locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) – in eight locations, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said.

The enemy attacked with 208 Shahed-type strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia, Hvardiyske – temporary occupied territories in Crimea; 12 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (from Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions – Russia, Yeisk and temporary occupied territories of Crimea; eight Iskander-K cruise missiles (from Yeisk, Voronezh, Rostov regions); seven Kh-59/69 guided aviation missiles (from the airspace of Belgorod region, Russia and temporary occupied territory of Zaporizhia region).

The main direction of the strike was Dnipropetrovsk region, the Air Force Command said.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defense shot down/suppressed the electronic warfare of 200 enemy air attack vehicles: 183 attack UAVs; 17 missiles of various types.

A hit was recorded "ten missiles and 25 strike UAVs in nine locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) - in eight locations," the Air Force Command said on the Telegram channel.