Downed Russian planes create right mood for Christmas – Zelenskyy

This Christmas “sets the right mood for the entire year ahead”— five Russian planes were shot down during the week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

“Ukrainian Christmas Eve during wartime: our warriors shot down not only about 30 Shahed drones and several missiles, but also two more Russian Su aircraft. Russian terrorists lost five aircraft in a week. This Christmas sets the right mood for the entire year ahead—the mood of our capabilities,” he said.

“Capabilities in negotiations with partners. Capabilities in bolstering our sky shield. Capabilities in defending our homeland from Russian terrorists,” Zelenskyy added.

According to him, “the stronger our air defense, the fewer Russian fiends will be in our skies and on our land.”

“I thank all of our warriors for their precision and strength! I appreciate all those who secure our country's defense both on Christmas and on weekdays, who withstand enemy attacks and show steadfastness wherever they are—in the East and South or on our country’s borders, those in battle and in positions, those who save and heal people,” the President also said.