Russian army didn’t achieve any victory in 2023 – Zelenskyy

The Russian Federation has not achieved any result in 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“As for the battlefield, the Russian Federation has not achieved any result this year. I'm not describing the last year, 2022, I'm talking about 2023. None of the goals. By the way, this proves the fact that the Kremlin's messages have not changed, that they have unchanged goals of the ‘special military operation.’ Their goals were clear: the occupation of our country, and then the main goal that they changed in rhetoric was access to the administrative borders of the Ukrainian Donbas,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The President stressed that the occupiers had not achieved this goal.

“The Russian Federation has not achieved any victory. What are three days, two years!? Our fighters are good guys. Our people are good people. I am also grateful to them for this,” Zelenskyy said.