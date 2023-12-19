Klitschko brothers donate 100 FPV drones to Avdiivka

The Klitschko brothers transferred 100 FPV drones purchased at Volodymyr's expense to the front near Avdiivka, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration said.

"Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, together with his brother Volodymyr, ordered and received 100 FPV drones. They have already been handed over to the soldiers on the front line, near Avdiivka," Kyiv City State Administration said on the official website on Tuesday with reference to the Telegram channel of the mayor.

"We received 100 FPV drones, which we ordered together with my brother. Volodia purchased them. Today the birds arrived in Kyiv and are already being sent to the 47th brigade near Avdiivka," the mayor of the capital said.

According to him, he and his brother ordered several more batches of UAVs. "As for the help of the capital's community, in 2023 Kyiv allocated more than UAH 1 billion from the city budget for the requests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the purchase of drones," Klitschko said.