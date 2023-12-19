Facts

14:57 19.12.2023

Klitschko brothers donate 100 FPV drones to Avdiivka

1 min read

The Klitschko brothers transferred 100 FPV drones purchased at Volodymyr's expense to the front near Avdiivka, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration said.

"Mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko, together with his brother Volodymyr, ordered and received 100 FPV drones. They have already been handed over to the soldiers on the front line, near Avdiivka," Kyiv City State Administration said on the official website on Tuesday with reference to the Telegram channel of the mayor.

"We received 100 FPV drones, which we ordered together with my brother. Volodia purchased them. Today the birds arrived in Kyiv and are already being sent to the 47th brigade near Avdiivka," the mayor of the capital said.

According to him, he and his brother ordered several more batches of UAVs. "As for the help of the capital's community, in 2023 Kyiv allocated more than UAH 1 billion from the city budget for the requests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the purchase of drones," Klitschko said.

Tags: #klitschko #uav #avdiivka #fpv #donates #klitschko_brothers

MORE ABOUT

20:42 28.11.2023
Defense Ministry tests drones from six manufacturers, one of them demonstrates high technical data, readiness to scale

Defense Ministry tests drones from six manufacturers, one of them demonstrates high technical data, readiness to scale

13:46 15.11.2023
Klitschko meets with German President Steinmeier, Minister of Economic Cooperation Schulze

Klitschko meets with German President Steinmeier, Minister of Economic Cooperation Schulze

17:45 14.11.2023
Klitschko takes part in opening of German-Ukrainian conference of municipal partnerships in Leipzig

Klitschko takes part in opening of German-Ukrainian conference of municipal partnerships in Leipzig

20:02 13.11.2023
Klitschko discusses future restoration of Kyiv with mayor of Stockholm Wanngard

Klitschko discusses future restoration of Kyiv with mayor of Stockholm Wanngard

14:18 13.11.2023
Kyiv to send another UAH 1 bln to help army in 2024 – Klitschko

Kyiv to send another UAH 1 bln to help army in 2024 – Klitschko

11:32 10.11.2023
Some 1,523 civilians remain in Avdiyivka, evacuation continues – town administration

Some 1,523 civilians remain in Avdiyivka, evacuation continues – town administration

19:37 08.11.2023
Pilot project of school of UAV operators for teenagers starts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

Pilot project of school of UAV operators for teenagers starts in Ivano-Frankivsk region

12:49 03.11.2023
Kyiv hands over three more new modern fire trucks to State Emergency Service from German, Polish partners – mayor

Kyiv hands over three more new modern fire trucks to State Emergency Service from German, Polish partners – mayor

20:34 27.10.2023
In south of Ukraine, air defense eliminates three missiles, two attack UAVs – Pivden Air Command

In south of Ukraine, air defense eliminates three missiles, two attack UAVs – Pivden Air Command

16:59 03.10.2023
Kyiv allocates additional UAH 1.26 bln for procurement, repairs of equipment for military units

Kyiv allocates additional UAH 1.26 bln for procurement, repairs of equipment for military units

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

Ukraine ramping up UAV production to compensate lack of artillery rounds – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

Zelenskyy: EU 12th package of Russia-related sanctions to help reduce economic foundation of war

LATEST

Diia.Engine specialists develops 30 registers, another 40 being developed – minister

Rada in hurry with 4 new appointments to Accounting Chamber before completion of its reform – G7 ambassadors

USA to provide $150 mln to Ukraine to support digital transformation

Erdogan sure process of Ukraine, Moldova's accession into EU will stall

Polish protesters allow entry of empty trucks into Poland at Yahodyn crossing in separate eCherha line

Zelenskyy: Exchange of housing certificates for housing via Diia to start working this week

Umerov at meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State: Ukraine ready to invest in joint defense ventures

Ukraine ramping up UAV production to compensate lack of artillery rounds – Defense Ministry

Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

Kyivstar resumes high-speed mobile Internet in metro of Kyiv and Kharkiv

AD
AD
AD
AD