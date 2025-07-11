Defense Ministry: Procurement of FPV drones being carried out for first time based on TTX, total cost of two tenders exceeds UAH 3.3 bln

Photo: https://mod.gov.ua/news/minoboroni-provelo-demonstraczijnij-pokaz-fpv-droniv-kerovanih-cherez-optovolokno-dlya-zsu

The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is for the first time conducting procurement of FPV drones based on tactical and technical characteristics (TTX), and not by model names, this will allow a wider range of manufacturers to be involved in the competition, the press service of the ministry reported.

"The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has begun the first procurement of FPV drones within framework agreements. The total expected cost of the two tenders is over UAH 3.3 billion," the Ministry of Defense website said on Friday.

It is noted that the relevant procurements were posted on the ProZorro platform: 11 lots worth UAH 2.058 billion and 8 lots worth UAH 1.316 billion.

The Ministry of Defense's statement emphasizes that for the first time, the procurements will be carried out based on TTX, and a wide range of manufacturers have been involved in the process - so far 19 manufacturers have been qualified for framework agreements.

"For the first time, the Defense Procurement Agency is purchasing FPV drones not by model names, but by tactical and technical characteristics. This is a fundamentally new approach that opens the market to a wider range of manufacturers, allows the military to purchase the necessary weapons, while maintaining competition and transparency. And the framework agreement mechanism allows us to conduct procurement faster among already qualified manufacturers," commented Arsen Zhumadilov, director of the Defense Procurement Agency.

A framework agreement is a public procurement procedure that involves preliminary selection of suppliers. First, companies are qualified according to basic criteria. After that, the Defense Procurement Agency holds specific tenders among them with clearly defined product requirements. FPV drones will be purchased in the closed ProZorro module. This guarantees the protection of sensitive information about manufacturers. Submission of proposals is possible both directly and through an official representative.