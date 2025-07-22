Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:42 22.07.2025

Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, commenting on the latest events surrounding the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), has stressed the need to change the system of law enforcement agencies in general, and "not to make it a bull terrier of power."

"Today's decision of the Verkhovna Rada regarding NABU and SAPO definitely does not bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. It definitely does not bring it closer to democracy, the rule of law and legality. To those values for which our soldiers are dying today in the bloody fight against the aggressor," he said on Telegram on Tuesday.

Klitschko noted that "there are many questions regarding the independence, impartiality and compliance with legal procedures by all law enforcement agencies. But the system needs to be changed, and not made a bull terrier of power...", he emphasized.

"And do not forget that sooner or later you will have to bear responsibility for all actions - both political and legal," Klitschko added.

In his opinion, "it seems that the authors and executors of such innovations have come to believe in the impunity of their arbitrariness. And they are increasingly dragging Ukraine into authoritarianism. Under the guise of war, destroying anti-corruption bodies, local self-government, and silencing activists and journalists."

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada has limited the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Some 263 people's deputies voted for the relevant bill No. 12414 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the features of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances under martial law in the second reading and in total.

