Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko called on his subordinates to work effectively and coherently at an expanded meeting of the city state administration, the Kyiv City State Administration website reports.

"All city services in the difficult conditions of martial law must act as coherently and efficiently as possible. And comply with current legislation, the regulations of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council and the distribution of duties between deputies. And prevent uncoordinated decisions or those that are not agreed with the relevant deputies of the Kyiv City State Administration," Klitschko said.

He emphasized that politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city management.

"All leaders must be guided, first of all, by professional duties and legislation. Because the life of the city, the comfort of its residents cannot be ensured by political slogans, cheap shows and posts on social networks!" said the mayor.

The expanded meeting was attended by district heads, deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration, heads of structural units and strategic municipal enterprises. Issues of ensuring the city's vital activity were discussed. In particular, the elimination of the consequences of enemy attacks, preparation for the heating season and the new school year, Klitschko said.