Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:33 26.06.2025

Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

1 min read
Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting
Photo: https://kyiv.klichko.org/

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko called on his subordinates to work effectively and coherently at an expanded meeting of the city state administration, the Kyiv City State Administration website reports.

"All city services in the difficult conditions of martial law must act as coherently and efficiently as possible. And comply with current legislation, the regulations of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council and the distribution of duties between deputies. And prevent uncoordinated decisions or those that are not agreed with the relevant deputies of the Kyiv City State Administration," Klitschko said.

He emphasized that politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city management.

"All leaders must be guided, first of all, by professional duties and legislation. Because the life of the city, the comfort of its residents cannot be ensured by political slogans, cheap shows and posts on social networks!" said the mayor.

The expanded meeting was attended by district heads, deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration, heads of structural units and strategic municipal enterprises. Issues of ensuring the city's vital activity were discussed. In particular, the elimination of the consequences of enemy attacks, preparation for the heating season and the new school year, Klitschko said.

Tags: #city #klitschko #council

MORE ABOUT

16:38 20.06.2025
Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

15:08 12.06.2025
Kyiv transfers another 2,400 UAVs of various types, 5 trucks to front – Klitschko

Kyiv transfers another 2,400 UAVs of various types, 5 trucks to front – Klitschko

14:03 10.06.2025
Klitschko approves UAH 2 bn increase in capital budget expenditures for AFU

Klitschko approves UAH 2 bn increase in capital budget expenditures for AFU

20:40 03.06.2025
Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

Results of Polish presidential elections to affect upcoming parliamentary elections

16:39 03.06.2025
European mayors planning Kyiv visit at the end of the summer to show solidarity - Klitschko

European mayors planning Kyiv visit at the end of the summer to show solidarity - Klitschko

15:26 30.05.2025
Kyiv health department chief to held accountable, if guilty – petition response

Kyiv health department chief to held accountable, if guilty – petition response

19:18 01.05.2025
Minerals deal does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees – MP

Minerals deal does not provide Ukraine with security guarantees – MP

20:49 29.04.2025
Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

Ukraine needs to be provided with most powerful security guarantees – NATO PA Chair

20:12 24.04.2025
Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

Kyiv community hands over 2,500 UAVs and electronic warfare systems to Defense Forces fighters

18:28 24.04.2025
Japan hands over mini excavators to Kyiv for rapid elimination of consequences of enemy shelling – mayor

Japan hands over mini excavators to Kyiv for rapid elimination of consequences of enemy shelling – mayor

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

Ukraine, Council of Europe sign agreement on Special Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

25 residential buildings significantly damaged by Russian strikes have already been restored in Kyiv, 7 more are in the works

Former Odesa Mayor Bodelan passes away

Traffic at Uhryniv border crossing point temporarily suspended

Crimean Tatar flag raised in Kyiv as a sign of solidarity

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

Orban: Hungary opposes Ukraine's membership in EU because of war

AD
AD