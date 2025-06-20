Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:38 20.06.2025

Kyiv community sends another batch of aid to soldiers at front – Klitschko

The Kyiv community has purchased another batch of drones for the Ukrainian military, capital’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“The capital’s community continues to help the military, who are defending Ukraine on the hottest front lines. The fighters of the 72nd separate mechanized brigade named after the Black Cossacks have received another 1,800 FPV drones of various types. Before that, since the beginning of the year, the defenders of the 72nd brigade have received 2,200 FPV drones from Kyiv. Together with today’s, this is already 4,000 UAVs,” Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that since the beginning of 2025, the capital has allocated UAH 79 million from the city budget to the 72nd brigade - these are funds for equipment and urgent needs of the military.

In addition, the defenders of the 411th separate regiment of unmanned systems also received another batch of aid – 500 FPV drones of various types, three reconnaissance UAVs, 50 electronic warfare systems (in particular, for vehicles and trenches) and components for them, as well as communication equipment.

"Over these almost six months, UAH 50 million has been allocated from the capital's budget for the needs of the regiment," Klitschko added.

In total, since the beginning of the year, more than 20,000 UAVs of various types have been sent to the front from the community.

In 2025, the Kyiv City Council has already allocated UAH 6 billion to support the defense and security forces.

