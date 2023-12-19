Zelenskyy: Diia app becomes public tool

The Diia application has become an integral part of our lives, a social tool, and not just a set of certain digital government services in a smartphone or on a portal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, speaking at the opening of the Diia Summit in Kyiv.

"Diia is a tool that helps a person. There is one big plus – it is beneficial for people," he said.

Zelenskyy said "Diia is already 14 digital documents in a smartphone and over 130 online services," 20 million users. "Digital service is the political development of all government systems in the world. During this war, digital services have proven not just that they are reliable, but that government services can remain human-centric," he said.

"Each of the more than 130 online services in Diia means that over 130 opportunities to take bribes have been removed. And this positive effect turns into billions that Ukrainians have saved for themselves," the president said.

He said Diia provides "a clear, comfortable and fair format for submitting applications for compensation for destroyed property." "Already this year, almost UAH 1 billion will be paid to families to restore war-damaged property. Of course, this is just the beginning. But this is a working start to the system," he said.

Zelenskyy said "today at midnight the online service for buying and selling cars in Diia will go live." "You can buy or sell a car through a smartphone and receive a new registration certificate and license plates. And today the government will present this in detail," he also said.

The president said this week the exchange of housing certificates for housing should also begin through Diia.