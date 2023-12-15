Umerov invites Turkey to join Maritime Coalition to strengthen security in Black Sea

Defense Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, during a meeting with new Turkish Ambassador to Ukraine Levent Bilgen, called on Turkey to join the previously formed Maritime Coalition.

"We are grateful to Turkey for Ukraine's support from the first day of the full-scale invasion on the issue of ensuring the security of the Black Sea. We invite Turkey to join the Maritime Coalition," Umerov said,” the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported.

The parties also discussed potential cooperation on defense production.

In turn, Bilgen noted that Turkey's comprehensive support for Ukraine will continue.

The efforts of the Coalition of Naval Forces and Means, the creation of which was initiated by the United Kingdom and Norway, are aimed at ending Russia's interference in freedom of navigation, in particular in the functioning of the grain corridor.