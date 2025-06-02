Ukraine and Russia agree on return of bodies of fallen soldiers – 6,000 to 6,000

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to return the bodies of fallen soldiers, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"We insist on the release of all prisoners and the return of all our prisoners and abducted children. Regarding the exchange of prisoners of war, we agreed on specific categories, not numbers. We agreed on an ‘all for all’ exchange of seriously ill and young soldiers (under 25). We also agreed on the return of the bodies of the dead: 6,000 for 6,000," he said at a press conference in Istanbul.