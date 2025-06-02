Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

The Russian delegation in Istanbul on Monday handed over to Ukraine its "memorandum" on a ceasefire, and the Ukrainian team will have a week to study it, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.

"Only during today's meeting did the Russian Federation hand over its 'memorandum'; the Ukrainian team will have a week to study the document, after which we will be able to coordinate further steps," he said at a press conference in Istanbul.

According to Russian media, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that Russia had given Ukraine a memorandum on a ceasefire and achieving full-fledged peace.

"We have given our memorandum to the Turkish side, which consists of two parts. The first: how to achieve a real long-term peace. And the second part: what steps to take to make a full-fledged ceasefire possible. Moreover, in the second part there is even a variability: to act this way or to act that way," he told journalists following the talks in Istanbul on Monday.

"The plan is quite detailed, worked out on our part. Therefore, the Ukrainian side decided to take it into consideration. They will study it and give an answer. We will see," Medinsky added.