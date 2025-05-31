Umerov, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss development of defense cooperation

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan "the potential for development of defense cooperation," the Defense Ministry reported.

"I am grateful to Turkey for its consistent support, active role in mediation and efforts towards a just peace," said Umerov, quoted by the Defense Ministry on its Telegram channel.

Fidan confirmed that Turkey will continue to stand by Ukraine and its peace efforts.

First Deputy Defense Minister Serhiy Boyev outlined the key areas in which Ukraine needs support: - investments in the defense-industrial complex; - supply of air defense equipment and systems; - ammunition for air defense; - shells of main calibers; - strengthening our long-range capabilities.

"We have significant potential for the development of defense cooperation with Turkey," said Umerov.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, reported on the operational situation at the front. The enemy, despite significant losses, does not stop attempting offensive actions.

"In addition, the Turkish delegation was informed about the security situation. Intelligence representatives Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov and Major General Vadym Skibitsky noted that Russia is stepping up efforts: increasing the number of personnel, the intensity of strikes on peaceful cities, as well as the pace of weapons production. This once again proves: the Kremlin's goal is unchanged - the occupation of Ukraine," said Umerov.

"Together with my team, I emphasized: Ukraine seeks peace. We are ready for a long-term ceasefire - and the creation of reliable security guarantees, which we are already working on with partners. By strengthening Ukraine, we guarantee reliable and lasting peace," emphasized the Minister of Defense.