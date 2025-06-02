Interfax-Ukraine
17:55 02.06.2025

Ukraine and Russia agree on POW swap – Umerov

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia agreed in Istanbul on further prisoner exchanges, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov reported.

"We have agreed on the exchange and will announce the details of the exchange soon. We have focused on those who were seriously injured, those who are sick. We have focused on the categories of young people and other categories, as well as the exchange of bodies of the dead," the minister said during a briefing in Istanbul.

According to him, the details will be made public a little later.

