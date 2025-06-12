Nariman Dzhelyal starts work as Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey

Nariman Dzhelyal began work as the Ambassador of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey.

"Nariman Dzhelyal handed over copies of his credentials to the Director of the Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Cemil Miroglu and began work as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey," the Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey said in the statement.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Nariman Dzhelyal as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the Republic of Turkey on May 14, 2025.

Since 2013, Nariman Jelal has held the position of First Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People.

In September 2021, he was detained by the Russian occupiers in Crimea on trumped-up charges of sabotage.

In September 2022, the so-called Supreme Court of Crimea sentenced him to 17 years in prison in a maximum-security colony. On June 28, 2024, Dzhelyal was released from Russian captivity.

Until October 2024, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey was Vasyl Bodnar.