Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:17 04.06.2025

Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

2 min read
Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MinistryofDefence.UA

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed problems with the purchase of Chinese Mavic, which were redirected to Russia, not Ukraine, and now Kyiv is "filling the gap" with these drones with Ukrainian products.

"Regarding the Mavic drones, which are of Chinese production, there were reports, let's say, that they were redirected to Russia, not to Ukraine. And we faced procurement problems through different channels, through different countries. We tried to purchase them also from all UDCG members. In addition, we started a program to localize these drones. We achieved this in a few months. But before they started redirecting them, we had problems. But now we have, let's say, Ukrainian-made products, which we purchase and fill the gap," Umerov said at a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday.

Umerov said Ukraine's capacity to produce drones is up to 10 million drones, and "that costs us $11 billion." At the same time, Ukraine is investing only up to $5 billion, so there is a gap in financing of $6 billion.

"Regarding your specific question, we can produce FPV ourselves, but we lack finances," the minister said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said China had stopped supplying Mavic drones to Ukraine and other European countries, while Russia continues to receive them.

Tags: #drones #china #umerov

MORE ABOUT

10:25 04.06.2025
UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

UK promises to deliver 100,000 drones to Ukraine by April 2026

09:12 04.06.2025
Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

Enemy massively attacks Odesa with strike drones

19:24 02.06.2025
Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

18:49 02.06.2025
Umerov: Further talks with Russia will only make sense if there’s preparation at leaders level. We propose next meeting to be held at late June

Umerov: Further talks with Russia will only make sense if there’s preparation at leaders level. We propose next meeting to be held at late June

17:55 02.06.2025
Ukraine and Russia agree on POW swap – Umerov

Ukraine and Russia agree on POW swap – Umerov

17:38 02.06.2025
Ukraine and Russia agree on return of bodies of fallen soldiers – 6,000 to 6,000

Ukraine and Russia agree on return of bodies of fallen soldiers – 6,000 to 6,000

14:18 31.05.2025
Umerov, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss development of defense cooperation

Umerov, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss development of defense cooperation

16:59 30.05.2025
Turkish FM meets with Umerov, Yermak

Turkish FM meets with Umerov, Yermak

11:14 29.05.2025
Umerov hands over document with Ukraine's position on ceasefire to Russian side

Umerov hands over document with Ukraine's position on ceasefire to Russian side

18:27 28.05.2025
Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

Umerov: EUR 5 bln in aid from Germany to be directed to long-range weapons, air defense, investments in Ukrainian defense industry

HOT NEWS

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

LATEST

We need to completely block Russia's access to resources for waging war – Yermak

Czech FM on Istanbul talks: No serious talks, only procrastination, games; it's time to increase pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy: We preparing decision to support joint defense production with partners

Palisa calls on US senators to support Graham's law on strengthening anti-Russian sanctions

Trump speaks with Putin, calls conversation 'good, but not conversation that will lead to immediate peace'

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Pistorius: Five more countries plan to join EW Coalition within Ramstein framework

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

AD
AD