Umerov confirms Ukraine has problems with purchase of Chinese Mavic, is now 'filling gap' with Ukrainian products

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed problems with the purchase of Chinese Mavic, which were redirected to Russia, not Ukraine, and now Kyiv is "filling the gap" with these drones with Ukrainian products.

"Regarding the Mavic drones, which are of Chinese production, there were reports, let's say, that they were redirected to Russia, not to Ukraine. And we faced procurement problems through different channels, through different countries. We tried to purchase them also from all UDCG members. In addition, we started a program to localize these drones. We achieved this in a few months. But before they started redirecting them, we had problems. But now we have, let's say, Ukrainian-made products, which we purchase and fill the gap," Umerov said at a press conference after a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on Wednesday.

Umerov said Ukraine's capacity to produce drones is up to 10 million drones, and "that costs us $11 billion." At the same time, Ukraine is investing only up to $5 billion, so there is a gap in financing of $6 billion.

"Regarding your specific question, we can produce FPV ourselves, but we lack finances," the minister said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said China had stopped supplying Mavic drones to Ukraine and other European countries, while Russia continues to receive them.