16:59 30.05.2025

Turkish FM meets with Umerov, Yermak

Photo: https://x.com/MFATurkiye/

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who arrived on a visit to Ukraine, has held talks with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, as well as with the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

This was reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry on the social network X.

Earlier, Fidan, who arrived in Ukraine immediately after his visit to Moscow, held talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha. At a press conference, Fidan said that he would meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and representatives of the Ukrainian government, as well as the Crimean Tatars, for whom Ankara has repeatedly stated its support.

