11:47 14.12.2023

Zelenskyy speaks with Tusk on eve of European Council meeting

While in Oslo, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk on the eve of the European Council meeting.

"I congratulated my friend on his appointment as head of government and the beginning of a new page in bilateral relations. On the eve of the meeting of the European Council, we discussed his future decisions, which will contribute to the unity of the entire European community," the president said in his Telegram channel.

"I heard words of sincere support. We are even stronger when we are together – Ukraine and Poland. I am convinced that with the new government of Poland we will speed up the resolution of all issues of our relations on a mutually beneficial basis," Zelenskyy said.

He also said that during the conversation "we agreed on a schedule for further contacts. I invited Donald Tusk to visit Ukraine at the earliest opportunity."

