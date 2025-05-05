Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:46 05.05.2025

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

1 min read
Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/14095

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milos Vystrcil discussed the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days and additional pressure on Russia to achieve long-term ceasefire, the head of the Ukrainian state said.

“I held a meeting with the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Vystrcil Milos, his deputies, and committee chairs. We are grateful for the support of our European integration (…) We discussed durable peace, the need for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and additional pressure on Russia until lasting silence begins. We are counting on Czechia,” he said on X Monday.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready to open the first negotiating clusters as part of negotiations on accession to the EU. “We hope that the unity and determination of EU countries will help make this happen as soon as possible,” he stressed.

“I thank the Senate for adopting 9 resolutions in support of Ukraine and for its contribution to advancing the International Crimea Platform,” the President of Ukraine added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #prague #parliament

MORE ABOUT

18:14 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

17:39 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

15:59 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

17:46 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

12:35 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

Zelenskyy: Minerals deal mutually beneficial

12:22 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

11:55 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy pushes for 30-day ceasefire, rejects Putin's May 9 truce proposal

Zelenskyy pushes for 30-day ceasefire, rejects Putin's May 9 truce proposal

20:44 02.05.2025
Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft

Zelenskyy holds meeting on development of Ukrainian fleet of military aircraft

20:03 02.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

Zelenskyy, Ecuadorian President instruct teams to work on possibility of signing free trade agreement

17:12 02.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Frederiksen agree to work on steps for more effective work with partners

Zelenskyy, Frederiksen agree to work on steps for more effective work with partners

HOT NEWS

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Ukraine may receive 3 mln shells in 2025, 1.8 mln of them under Czech Initiative – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Czech Republic intend to create structure for training pilots, technicians for F16 – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: 70% of Hungarians support Ukraine's EU accession, don't drag us into your elections

LATEST

Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

Ukrainian soldiers marching to applause at London parade – media

AD
AD