Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/14095

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Senate of the Czech Parliament Milos Vystrcil discussed the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days and additional pressure on Russia to achieve long-term ceasefire, the head of the Ukrainian state said.

“I held a meeting with the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Vystrcil Milos, his deputies, and committee chairs. We are grateful for the support of our European integration (…) We discussed durable peace, the need for a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire, and additional pressure on Russia until lasting silence begins. We are counting on Czechia,” he said on X Monday.

At the meeting, Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine is ready to open the first negotiating clusters as part of negotiations on accession to the EU. “We hope that the unity and determination of EU countries will help make this happen as soon as possible,” he stressed.

“I thank the Senate for adopting 9 resolutions in support of Ukraine and for its contribution to advancing the International Crimea Platform,” the President of Ukraine added.