The Russian Federation launched 19 X-101 and X 155 cruise missiles into Ukraine on Friday morning, air defense forces destroyed 14 of them, Speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ihnat said.

"Previously, 19 X-101 and X-155 cruise missiles were launched. We have a good result - these are 14 destroyed missiles," he said during the telethon on Friday morning.