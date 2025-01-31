Defense forces shoot down 59 out of 102 enemy drones at night, 37 locally lost, four still in sky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On Friday night, Ukrainian defenders shot down 59 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as other types of drones, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 9:00, 59 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions," the report says.

Four more enemy drones are still in the air. "The combat work continues!" the Air Force reported.

In addition, 37 enemy drone simulators were lost locally without negative consequences.

"Sumy, Odesa and Cherkasy regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the report says.

As indicated, on the night of Friday (from 21:00 on January 30), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 102 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces.