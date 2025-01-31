Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:02 31.01.2025

Defense forces shoot down 59 out of 102 enemy drones at night, 37 locally lost, four still in sky

1 min read
Defense forces shoot down 59 out of 102 enemy drones at night, 37 locally lost, four still in sky
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On Friday night, Ukrainian defenders shot down 59 Shahed-type attack drones, as well as other types of drones, according to the Telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"As of 9:00, 59 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions," the report says.

Four more enemy drones are still in the air. "The combat work continues!" the Air Force reported.

In addition, 37 enemy drone simulators were lost locally without negative consequences.

"Sumy, Odesa and Cherkasy regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack," the report says.

As indicated, on the night of Friday (from 21:00 on January 30), the enemy attacked Ukraine with 102 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces.

Tags: #drones #air_force

MORE ABOUT

18:35 07.05.2025
SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

10:56 07.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

20:59 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

11:55 06.05.2025
Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

Air Force: 54 Shahed attack UAVs confirmed downed, 70 lost from location

17:48 02.05.2025
Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

17:28 02.05.2025
Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

10:21 01.05.2025
Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

13:49 30.04.2025
SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

10:15 29.04.2025
Thirty-seven enemy UAVs shot down, 47 drone imitators fail to reach targets - Air Force

Thirty-seven enemy UAVs shot down, 47 drone imitators fail to reach targets - Air Force

20:48 23.04.2025
AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

AFU General Staff confirms strike on plant producing attack UAVs in Russian Tatarstan

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Russia loses over 700,000 soldiers, still fails to achieve any strategic goal in Ukraine – Admiral Bauer

Enemy drops air bomb on high-rise building in Kostiantynivka: at least 12 civilians injured

Ukrainians fight for peace and understand that Russia must change, or world will have to – Zelenskyy

LATEST

President awards SBU chief Maliuk title Hero of Ukraine

Poroshenko reminds of US security guarantees, its support before voting on fossil fuels deal

Belgian Defense Minister: We will increase aid to Ukraine, in particular military aid

Davis and Shmyhal discuss implementation of US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund

European Parliament adopts resolution on return of Ukrainian children

Ukrainian Parliament ratifies U.S.-Ukraine agreement to establish Reconstruction Investment Fund

MFA of Ukraine: Putin's May 9 parade to not glorify past victory over Nazi Germany, but modern fascist Russia

Putin's ‘ceremonial truce’ turns out to be farce, Ukraine responding appropriately to shelling, providing info to partners – Sybiha

Before ratification of minerals deal with US, European Solidarity submits special statement to the parliament – Gerashchenko

Peace with Russia impossible through diplomacy alone – Yatsenyuk

AD
AD