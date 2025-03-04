Facts

AFU Air Force: 65 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 32 drone simulators lost from location

Last night, units of the Defense Forces shot down 65 enemy UAVs out of 99 that attacked the territory of Ukraine, 32 drone simulators were lost, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"As of 09:00, the downing of 65 Shahed-type attack UAVs and other types of drones in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions has been confirmed," the message reads.

As reported, on the night of March 4 (from 19:00 on March 3), the enemy attacked with 99 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators from the directions of Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation.

Thirty-two enemy drone simulators were lost from location (without negative consequences).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that Odesa, Sumy and Donetsk regions suffered as a result of the enemy attack.

