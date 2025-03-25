Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

On the night of March 25, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 78 Shahed-type strike drones and other types of drones out of 139 used by the Russian occupation army, another 34 UAVs were lost in location.

"As of 09:00, the shooting down of 78 Shahed-type strike UAVs [other types of drones] in the south, north and center of the country was confirmed. Some 34 enemy simulator drones were lost in location [without negative consequences]," the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As reported, on the night of March 25, 2025 (from 18:00 on March 24), the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and 139 Shahed strike UAVs and imitator drones of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian attack, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Cherkasy and Odesa regions were affected.