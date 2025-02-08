Defense forces shoot down 67 Russian drones overnight

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Last night, the Russian occupation forces launched 139 Shahed kamikaze drones and UAV simulators of various types to attack Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

"As of 09:00, the downing of 67 Shahed kamikaze drones and UAVs of other types has been confirmed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Odesa regions. Locations of 71 enemy UAV simulators were lost (without negative consequences)," it said on the Telegram channel.

Damage was caused by the enemy attack on Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kyiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missiles forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Forces and Defense Forces of Ukraine.