Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

11:01 04.04.2025

Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

1 min read
Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The enemy attacked on the night of April 4 with 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators (launch areas: Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation), the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"As of 8:30, the downing of 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east and center of the country has been confirmed. Twenty-two enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences). Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions suffered as a result of the Russian attack," the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inform.

Tags: #uavs #air_force

MORE ABOUT

11:40 04.04.2025
Russia’s Moscow region attacked by unknown drones – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia’s Moscow region attacked by unknown drones – Center for Countering Disinformation

10:58 03.04.2025
Air Force: 28 enemy UAVs shot down last night, seven lost in location

Air Force: 28 enemy UAVs shot down last night, seven lost in location

10:54 02.04.2025
Forty-one out of 74 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 20 drone simulators lost from location

Forty-one out of 74 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 20 drone simulators lost from location

10:16 02.04.2025
Eight civilians injured, large-scale fires and destruction reported in Kharkiv

Eight civilians injured, large-scale fires and destruction reported in Kharkiv

12:31 28.03.2025
Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

Some 89 out of 163 enemy UAVs shot down at night, 51 drone simulators lost

09:11 27.03.2025
Three people injured in UAV attack in Dnipro

Three people injured in UAV attack in Dnipro

12:46 26.03.2025
Air Force: 56 out of of 117 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 48 lost from location

Air Force: 56 out of of 117 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 48 lost from location

12:00 25.03.2025
Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

Some 78 out of 139 Russian drones destroyed, 34 lost in location – Air Force

09:20 24.03.2025
Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

Air Force: 57 out of 99 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 36 lost in location

13:35 22.03.2025
Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

Air Force: 100 out of 179 enemy UAVs shot down overnight, 63 lost in location

HOT NEWS

Three civilians injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro – authorities

Russia loses more than 4,000 tanks during its aggression against Ukraine – media

SBU exposes traitors involved by Kremlin in implementing project on 'external management' of Ukraine

USA and Russia continue to talk about unconditional ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Explosion in Kyiv store caused by grenade explosion

LATEST

Sybiha meets with Rubio, informs him about Russia's violation of energy ceasefire

Nova Poshta opens branch in Madrid

Trump-Putin talk could take place in coming days – media

US Ambassador Brink: USA trains over 2,000 specialists, provides necessary equipment for demining Ukrainian territories

Russia's top negotiator says progress made in talks to end war in Ukraine – media

Some 156 combat clashes recorded in 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,380 servicemen in past day – General Staff

Three civilians injured in Russian UAV attack on Dnipro – authorities

Russia loses more than 4,000 tanks during its aggression against Ukraine – media

AFU General Staff: Defense Forces adhere to terms of 'energy truce,' strike solely at military targets of occupiers

AD
AD
Empire School
AD