Ukrainian defenders destroy 42 out of 78 drones used by enemy tonight

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

The enemy attacked on the night of April 4 with 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of drone imitators (launch areas: Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation), the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Telegram.

"As of 8:30, the downing of 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east and center of the country has been confirmed. Twenty-two enemy drone imitators have been lost (without negative consequences). Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions suffered as a result of the Russian attack," the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inform.