Russians fire almost 50 missiles, 760 smart bombs against Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on our settlements this week and called on partners to increase pressure on the aggressor.

“Every day, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles, and aerial bombs. This week alone, there have been hundreds of strikes on our cities and communities – nearly 50 missiles, around 660 attack drones, and more than 760 guided aerial bombs launched by the enemy against our people,” Zelenskyy said on X Sunday.

Zelenskyy once again recalled that “Russia will not stop on its own.”

“I thank everyone around the world who understands the importance of this, continues to believe in our country and supports us,” the President added.