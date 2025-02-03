Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:58 03.02.2025

Russians fire almost 50 missiles, 760 smart bombs against Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Russians fire almost 50 missiles, 760 smart bombs against Ukraine last week – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on our settlements this week and called on partners to increase pressure on the aggressor.

“Every day, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles, and aerial bombs. This week alone, there have been hundreds of strikes on our cities and communities – nearly 50 missiles, around 660 attack drones, and more than 760 guided aerial bombs launched by the enemy against our people,” Zelenskyy said on X Sunday.

Zelenskyy once again recalled that “Russia will not stop on its own.”

“I thank everyone around the world who understands the importance of this, continues to believe in our country and supports us,” the President added.

Tags: #drones #missiles

MORE ABOUT

16:01 09.05.2025
Revolution on the water: how Magura drones destroy Russian ships

Revolution on the water: how Magura drones destroy Russian ships

18:35 07.05.2025
SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

SBU drones strike key Russian defense plants Bazalt, Splav – source

10:56 07.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

Zelenskyy: Enemy attacks at night with four ballistic missiles, 142 drones: Woman, her son killed, seven wounded, incl four children

20:59 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

18:53 06.05.2025
Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

17:48 02.05.2025
Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

Drones attack Sevastopol, military airfields in Crimea – Bratchuk

17:28 02.05.2025
Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

Russia launches much fewer drones over Ukraine in April vs Feb and March, increases number of missile strikes – CCD

10:21 01.05.2025
Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

Number of victims in Odesa grows to 15

13:49 30.04.2025
SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

SBU drones hit Murom instrument-making plant working for Russian navy and aviation – source

10:15 29.04.2025
Thirty-seven enemy UAVs shot down, 47 drone imitators fail to reach targets - Air Force

Thirty-seven enemy UAVs shot down, 47 drone imitators fail to reach targets - Air Force

HOT NEWS

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Sullivan responds to criticism of insufficient support for Ukraine under Biden, stresses that real peace is through force

Starmer: Necessary to expand AFU capabilities, strengthen them, peacekeeping mandate will depend on capabilities and needs

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Rubio and Wadephul discuss ending war in Ukraine – US Department of State

Special Operations Forces receive FPV drones and mobile complexes - Poroshenko transfers aid worth UAH 30 mln

AD
AD