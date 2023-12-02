Yermak thanks Cardinal Matteo Zuppi for returning illegally deported teenager to Ukraine

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak had a telephone conversation with the head of the Episcopal Conference of Italy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi.

According to the press service of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak thanked Matteo Zuppi for his great efforts in returning Ukrainian teenager Bohdan Yermokhin to his homeland. The teenager had been illegally deported to Russia by occupiers from the captured city of Mariupol.

"I greatly appreciate everything you are doing. You are a true friend of Ukraine, and I hope that under your leadership, we will be able to bring many children back to Ukraine," the Head of the President's Office said.

Andriy Yermak said that at the third national security advisors' meeting held in Malta, an international coalition to return Ukrainian children illegally deported to Russia was initiated.

"Matteo Zuppi expressed his desire to visit Ukraine shortly," the report notes.