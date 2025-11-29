Yermak resigns ahead of his trip to Miami for talks with Trump's team; Umerov will go instead

The resignation of Ukrainian Presidential Executive Office Chief Andriy Yermak occurred a day before his planned trip to Miami for peace talks with US President Donald Trump's team, Axios reports, citing two Ukrainian officials.

The publication reported that two Ukrainian officials said Yermak's resignation came a day before he was scheduled to travel to Miami for talks with President Trump's team about the peace plan.

In turn, Financial Times journalist Christopher Miller noted on social network X: “I’m told Rustem Umerov will still meet in Miami with Trump envoys this weekend.”