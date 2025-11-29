Interfax-Ukraine
13:00 29.11.2025

Yermak: I’m going to front, prepared for any reprisals. I am honest and decent person

Yermak: I’m going to front, prepared for any reprisals. I am honest and decent person
Former head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, who held the post until Friday, told The New York Post that he was leaving for the front shortly after resigning and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's search of his home.

“I’m going to the front and am prepared for any reprisals. I am an honest and decent person,” Yermak stated in a text message. He also apologized if he no longer answers calls, without specifying when or how he intends to go to the front lines.

According to him, “he served Ukraine and was in Kyiv on February 24, 2024,” and added: “Maybe we’ll see each other again. Glory to Ukraine.” In another message he noted that he is “desecrated,” and that “he doesn’t want to create problems for Zelenskyy.”

“I’m disgusted by the filth directed at me, and even more disgusted by the lack of support from those who know the truth,” he added.

Ukraine's Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, told the ezine that searches of Yermak's home had indeed been conducted, but that "no further procedural actions were taken." She said Yermak resigned because he wanted to stop the speculation.

