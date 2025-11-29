Several phones and laptops seized during searches at Yermak’s residence – media

Photo: https://www.pravda.com.ua

Law enforcement officers seized several phones and laptops during searches of the former head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing law enforcement sources.

"They say several devices were seized – phones and laptops. And the contents of all of these are now being examined, as far as we understand," journalist Mykhailo Tkach said.

He noted that the searches began at around 6 a.m.

"At around 06:00, NABU and SAPO officers entered or tried to enter the government quarter – there were certain issues because they weren't being let in – but eventually they forced their way in and didn't wait. Dzerkalo Tyzhnia (Mirror of the Week) reported that searches took place in the President's Office, including at Yermak's workplace, and at a residence somewhere near the President's Administration. Our sources in law enforcement have not confirmed searches at the President's Office, but they have confirmed searches at Mr Yermak's residence," Tkach explained.

He also noted that, according to his sources, the searches, which began at around 06:00, finished around midday.

"Everything wrapped up at about 14:00 and moved on to analysing these gadgets and devices," Tkach summarised.