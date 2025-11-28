Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:52 28.11.2025

Yermak submits resignation letter – Zelenskyy

Yermak submits resignation letter – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a reboot of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak wrote a resignation letter from the post of head of the Office.

"I want no one to have any questions about Ukraine. Therefore, today the following internal decisions. First. There will be a reboot of the President’s Office of Ukraine. Head of the Office Andriy Yermak wrote a resignation letter," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Friday.

He thanked Yermak for always presenting the Ukrainian position in the negotiation track exactly as it should be.

"It has always been a patriotic position. But I want there to be no rumors and speculation," the president said.

Earlier, on Friday, NABU and SAPO reported on the searches of Andriy Yermak.

Tags: #yermak #resignation

