19:28 28.11.2025

European Commission on Yermak's resignation: We see news, follow situation closely

The European Commission is aware of the resignation of Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, and states that any investigations demonstrate the activity of anti-corruption agencies in Ukraine, since the fight against corruption is a central element for joining the European Union.

"We have seen the news about today's searches by NABU and SAPO and the resignation of the Head of the President's office. We understand investigations are ongoing. Our position is well known: any investigations show that the anti-corruption bodies are in place and are allowed to function in Ukraine," European Commission Spokesperson Guillaume Mercier told Interfax-Ukraine commenting on the latest developments in Ukraine, particularly the resignation of the President's Office head.

He said the fight against corruption "has been a central element of our enlargement package, which provides our general position on the matter."

"The fight against corruption is key for a country to join the European Union. It requires continuous efforts to guarantee a strong capacity to combat corruption and the respect for the rule of law. The Commission will continue to follow the situation closely," Mercier said.

