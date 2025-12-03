Yermak ignores invitation to join AFU - Chornovol

Tetiana Chornovol, a combat officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 8th convocation, has said her public invitation to the former head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, to mobilize to her platoon as a Mavic UAV pilot has been ignored.

"I hereby report that my invitation to Yermak to mobilize to my platoon as a Mavic UAV remains unanswered. Of course, I did not believe that it could be otherwise, but... he missed his chance, something courageous, incredible and special," she said onFacebook on Wednesday.

She explained that many public figures who join the AFU find themselves at the front as commanders thanks to their personal qualities, but at the same time lose "the pleasure of their own work."

"People who join the AFU from leadership positions are often deprived of this high, because they subconsciously move along the old routes of their behavior, trying with all their might to maintain the status of a commander from day one. I'm sure that Yermak does not see himself in the army below a general," she added.

Chornovol emphasized that she offered Yermak the opportunity to personally participate in combat operations and "minus" the enemy as a gift, but he did not take the chance.