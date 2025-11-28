'Fatal combination:' Tusk comments on resignations in Ukraine amid events surrounding Trump's 'peace plan'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on personnel changes in the President's Office of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid events surrounding the U.S. "peace plan" and called them a "fatal combination."

"Orbán visits Putin, Nawrocki visits Orbán. Chaos in negotiations on the Witkoff plan, and in Kyiv – a political crisis. Fatal combination," he said on the X social network on Friday evening.

As reported, on Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, at a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, once again expressed hope that Budapest would become a platform for peace talks regarding the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

On the same day, the President of Ukraine, by his decree, dismissed Andriy Yermak from the post of Head of the President's Office and announced consultations on the next head of the President's Office for Saturday.

According to him, after Yermak's resignation, Ukraine will be represented at the peace talks by Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Intelligence, as well as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.