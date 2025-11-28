Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:12 28.11.2025

Poroshenko on Yermak's resignation: Unity, new pro-European coalition, new professional govt needed

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko spoke in favor of the resignation of the current Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the formation of a new coalition in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, commenting on the resignation of Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"Yermak should be followed by... pressure on law enforcement officers, the use of sanctions as a tool of raiding, information killers of anonymous Telegram channels and systemic fakes. The compromised government should also go. Instead, what builds the state should work: the Constitution," Poroshenko said on Facebook on Friday evening.

Commenting on the evening address of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he stated the importance of unity within the country, the leader of European Solidarity stated: "Unity is needed. Not decorative, but real. Unity around Ukraine and European values. And it is time for this word to become action."

"Responding to the call for unity, I want to emphasize that we need a new and high-quality pro-European coalition, which, in accordance with the Constitution, will form a new professional government. This is an important chance for the country in extremely difficult conditions," Poroshenko said.

As reported, on November 28, Zelenskyy signed decree No. 868/2025 on the dismissal of Yermak from the position of head of the President's Office, which he had held since February 11, 2020. Before that, NABU and SAPO, based on the ruling of the investigating judge of the Supreme Judicial Council, conducted searches at Yermak's home, but no one was informed of the suspicion.

Deputy Head of the Holos faction Yulia Sirko and Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia made statements in which they supported Yermak's resignation.

